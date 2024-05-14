Governor Bala Signs Farmer-Herdsman Board, Five Other Bills Into Law   

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has signed the bill establishing the farmer and herdsman board into law.

While signing the bill into law before the members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Monday, the governor said this move was aimed at preventing clashes and promoting security in the state.

“The headman and farmer board law has looked at other states like Jigawa which have brought synergy, created passages, reestablished cattle routes and ensured that there is no clash between farmers and herders, because we must provide the setback in our routes on our roads so that herders can pass and they must not transgress into farmlands.”

He said among the provisions of the law, “is to make it punishable for local authorities with some of the traditional rulers who are abusing the privilege of leading to bring arbitrariness and injustice to this category of people; both the farmers and herders. I believe it will go a long way in enhancing security. ”

Governor Mohammed also signed the Access to Basic Education bill, expected to increase school enrollment into law.

According to him, “The law is here to ensure enrollment and of course access and indeed more attention to primary education because we have relapsed. I must appreciate the contribution of our traditional institutions, especially his royal highness the Emir of Bauchi, the Emir of Katagum, and other first-class emirs who have shown so much interest and have spoken to the village and district heads, to go back to those good days when our parents, the district heads and the village heads were involved in enrollment, so that we can away with this problem of out-of-school children.”

Other laws signed include, the Rural Access Road Authority 2024 and the law to establish the border communities’ development agency.

Additionally, the governor signed the law to repeal the Sa’adu Zungur University Law 2022, and reenacted the Bauchi State Establishment Law 2010, as well as the law to repeal the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Law 2012.

He also enacted the establishment of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Board.