JAMB Releases Additional 36,540 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an additional 36,540 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results which were earlier withheld for further investigation.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the latest release was in addition to the 531 results released the previous week, bringing the total results released to 1,879,437.

He also denied claims purporting to emanate from the board that the outstanding 2024 UTME results, currently being subjected to intense scrutiny by its team of experts, had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach and that it is considering rescheduling the examination.

Benjamin asked the public to disregard the report, saying it was created by fraudsters who are out to dupe the unsuspecting members of the public.

“In another development, the attention of the Board was drawn to a fictitious letter concocted by a fraudster and circulated on social media purporting to emanate from the Board stating that the outstanding 2024 UTME results, currently being subjected to intense scrutiny by its team of experts, had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach and that it is considering rescheduling the examination.

“This is far from the truth as the said letter did not emanate from the Board. In fact, a closer look at the letter, which was not signed by any person, lacked every ingredient of a letter from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. The letter is, therefore, from those, who wish to destroy the integrity of the Board, by compromising its unassailable operational processes to mislead hapless candidates with the sole aim of extorting them.

“The Board reiterated, for the umpteenth time, that the results of its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other previous years are intact, not in any cloud storage and can, therefore, not be hacked by anybody.

“It is to be recalled that at the release of the 2024 UTME, the Board had announced that some results had been withheld as they were being subjected to further investigation. Out of these, 531 results were released recently. Others found to be involved in any examination misconduct are still undergoing investigation as the Board would want to review all the footage of all CCTV cameras placed in all its accredited centres to ascertain the candidate’s culpability or otherwise,” the statement read.