Niger Speaker Sarkindaji Stops Wedding Plans For 100 Girls

The Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has discontinued his support for the planned mass wedding of 100 orphans in his constituency, asking the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, to investigate claims of child rights abuse.

Sarkindaji stated this while briefing journalists at the House of Assembly complex in Minna.

He expressed displeasure over the minister’s position regarding the mass wedding and his support to orphans whose parents are not able to meet marital expenses.

Visibly upset with the negative media reports attributed to the minister, the Speaker said he was never contacted for clarity but conclusions were drawn over the matter.

This comes a day after the minister condemned the proposed marriages, stating that they violate the Child Rights Act and raise serious concerns about the ages and consent of the girls involved.

She petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, seeking his support to stop the planned marriage by the Speaker.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also filed for a court injunction to stop the planned marriage of 100 orphans said to be children by the Speaker.

According to her, the decision became necessary to stop the plan of the speaker to marry young girls due to the increasing number of orphans married to bandits.