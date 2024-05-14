Niger United, Safety Babes Kickstart Title Defence With Wins

Niger United and Safety Babes kicked off the defence of their titles with victories at the first phase of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2024 which commenced today in Benin City, Edo State.

Niger United began match with the same vigour that earned them the title last year especially in the first half but had to really dig deep to thwart the onslaught from Benue Buffaloes spurred on by MVP performance from Chahul Joshua, to earn a 33-28 victory over the Markudi-basee side.

Other matches in the Men category saw 2023 Ardova Handball Premier League runners Tojemarine Academy with an exceptional Isiaka Muhammed, defeat new comer Adamawa Warriors 47-33 while three times Kano Pillars left it late to win Correction Boys 18-17.

Former Champion Safety Shooters made mince meat of newly promoted Sunshine Kings with 27-12 victory while De Defenders edged out Seasider Boys of Lagos with a 25-22 victory.

In the women category, defending champion Safety Babes continued their winning streak from last season as they defeated newly promoted COAS Babes 31-18 while experienced Imo Grasshoppers showed their intention to be different this season as they defeated Defender Babes 29-27.

Rima Queens and Rivers Queens played out 29-29 draw while Seasider Babes shocked the home fans as they ruthlessly defeated Bendel Dynamos 34-19.

Former Champion Plateau Peacocks defeated Delta Queens 30-26

RESULTS OF DAY 1 MATCHES

MALE:::::

1) Niger United–Benue Buffaloes 33–28.

2) Tojemarine Academy–Adamawa Warriors 47–33.

3) Correction Boys–Kano Pillars 17–18.

4) Safety Shooters–Sunshine Kings 27–12.

5) Confluence Stars–Rima Strikers 00–10 (W/O).

6) Lagos Seasiders–D:Defenders 22–25.

FEMALE::::

1) COAS Babes–Safety Babes 18–31.

2) Defender Babes–Imo Grasshoppers 27–29.

3) Rima Queens–Rivers Queens 29–29.

4) Bendel Dynamos–Seasider Babes 19–34.

5) Delta Queens–Plateau Peacocks 26–30.