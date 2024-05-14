Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Crowned Best Female Goalkeeper In France

The Union for Professional Football Players (UNFP) has crowned Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie as the best goalkeeper for the 2023/24 season in the French Division 1 Feminine League.

Nnadozie scooped the prize at the UNFP Trophies gala in Paris, the French capital, on Monday night.

The 23-year-old has been impressive throughout the campaign, helping her side Paris FC to finish third in the regular season and also make the playoffs.

The UNFP is the major union for professional footballers in France.

l’m incredibly grateful and humbled by this award..

@tropheesunfp thank you for recognizing my efforts. @paristc_feminines, the president, the entire team staff, the fans and my wonderful teammates.

Your belief in me and my work is a tremendous source of motivation. pic.twitter.com/kK4Arl7VgU — Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) May 14, 2024

In April, she won the best goalkeeper in the D1 Arkema by the league body.

For the Super Falcons, the goalkeeper has also been in great form. She played a key part in Nigeria’s bid for the women’s football event at the Paris Olympics.

In six games, the goalkeeper conceded just once as Nigeria qualified for the competition for the first time in 16 years.