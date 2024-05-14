Suspect Arrested In Failed Plateau Bank Robbery

A suspect who tried to rob one of the banks in the Dadinkowa area of the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has been apprehended.

The suspect, currently in police custody, was apprehended by neighbourhood vigilance when he bolted from the bank premises after the failed robbery attempt on Monday.

Channels Television gathered that the hooded suspect threatened to detonate a device strapped to his chest if the sum of N100m was not provided to him through a written document.

Bank officials were reported to have engaged the suspect in a discreet discussion without attracting customers’ attention.

An eyewitness said the suspect, having realised that his antics failed, ran out of the bank premises, crossed over the highway and was running away before he was stalked by vigilant youths in the neighbourhood.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the incident as the police commissioner is set to address journalists on the matter.