VIDEO: Fubara Legally Empowered To Probe Wike’s Govt, Says SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Wahab Shittu says Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is legally empowered to probe the immediate past government of Nyesom Wike.

Fubara had on Monday said he was going to probe governance in the Rivers in the wake of the political crisis that has engulfed the oil-rich state.

While the scope of the probe was not explicit, Mr Wahab says the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act and the Nigerian Constitution empower Fubara to investigate any government including that of Wike.

“If you look at the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act (Section 1), the governor of Rivers State has powers to probe the former governor,” the legal practitioner said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Catch his comment below: