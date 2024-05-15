Dozens Feared Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Yar-Malamai Village In Katsina

Dozens of villagers, mostly women and children, are said to have been kidnapped and several others frightened after bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded Yar-Malamai village in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of the area told our correspondent on Wednesday that the attack took place on Monday, some hours after the same hoodlums attacked a military camp in the area and killed some soldiers deployed to the area.

He added that the hoodlums, during the attack which lasted for hours, also burnt down several houses and looted several shops and valuables.

“As I am speaking to you right now, majority of the people living in the village have deserted the area in fear of another attack.

“The residents have migrated to safer communities in the town, they are in dire need of food and shelter. Government and other well to do individuals should please come to our aid,” the resident said.

As of the time of filling this report, government and security agencies are yet to confirm the incident.

The Police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, when contacted, said he would get across to our correspondent after making some clarification on the incident.