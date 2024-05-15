I Worked Hard To Bring Tinubu, Wike Together – Magnus Abe

Senator Magnus Abe on Wednesday said he worked hard to bring former Rivers State Governor and President Bola Tinubu together.

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Abe dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the Rivers State governorship primary to Tonye Cole.

He pitched his tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he later emerged as the party’s flagbearer but eventually lost to the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Having returned to the APC after the 2023 election, Abe credited himself for the good working relationship Wike enjoys with Tinubu.

“I was one of those who worked assiduously to bring Wike and Tinubu together,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“You can confirm that from anybody in this country. I was one of those who promoted that idea, I worked very hard to see that they work together.”

According to the former lawmaker, the good relationship between the FCT Minister and the Commander-in-Chief benefited members of the Asiwaju team.

Abe’s response comes hours after he expressed his willingness to join forces with Wike to work for the realization of President Tinubu second’s term bid in 2027.

The senator said that he returned to the APC to work with the caretaker committee chairman of the party, in Rivers state, Chief Tony Okocha, adding that it was the best decision to reconcile with both the FCT Minister and Okocha.