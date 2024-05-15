Kano Mosque Attack Death Toll Rises To Eight

The death toll in the Gezawa Mosque attack in Kano has risen to eight after seven more victims died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed this to our reporter, said they died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the incident.

According to him, 17 victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Channels Television earlier reported that an explosion rocked a mosque in Gadan Village, in the Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Wednesday, leaving some individuals dead and others with various injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:20am during the Subhi (early morning) prayer.

The principal suspect, identified as 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar, has been arrested.