Lagos Govt Announces Death Of Deputy Chief Of Staff Soyannwo

The Lagos State Government has announced the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Soyannwo died on Wednesday at the age of 55 after a brief illness.

The statement said that Governor Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sent his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the Governor was quoted to have said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

According to Omotoso, after a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, the Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.