NITDA, CISCO Sign MOU On Digital Acceleration

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cisco to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) Programme is a global initiative that partners with government and private sector leaders to develop sustainable, secure, and inclusive communities powered by ethical and innovative technology solutions.

The partnership which was sealed on Monday, aims to unlock the value of digitalisation in Nigeria and drive an inclusive future.

The Federal Government will collaborate with Cisco, industry, and academia to accelerate the national digitisation agenda by implementing pilot projects in five key areas:

1. Repurposing NCAIR to create an AI and Cybersecurity Experience and Incubation Center; 2. Establishing a Broadband Innovation Center; 3. Setting up a Smart Agriculture Demo Farm; 4. Designing and deploying Technology Learning Hubs; and 5. Incubating Defense Technology Solutions.

The MOU was signed by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, and the Senior Director of the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration Programme, Clayton Naidoo, at NITDA HQ in Abuja.

According to NITDA, this partnership aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s priority areas of accelerating diversification through digitisation and innovation, strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, and boosting agriculture to achieve food security.