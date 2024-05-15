Scores Injured As Explosion Rocks Kano Mosque, Suspect Arrested

An explosion rocked a mosque in Gadan Village, in the Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Wednesday, leaving 24 individuals with various injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:20am during the Subhi (early morning) prayer.

A spokesman for the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said preliminary forensic analysis showed that the explosion was suspected to be caused by petrol.

The injured, including 20 adult males and four male children, were transported to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for treatment.

“The scene was cordoned off, and the victims were rushed to the hospital where they are currently receiving medical care,” Kiyawa added.

The principal suspect, identified as 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar, has been arrested.

In his statement to the police, the suspect cited a prolonged family dispute over inheritance as his motive. “He said his action was purely in hostility following a prolonged family disagreement over sharing of inheritance, and he did that for his voice to be heard,” Kiyawa reported.

The police assured the public that a detailed investigation is underway and more information will be released in due course. “The suspect is currently in police custody, and a detailed investigation is ongoing,” emphasized Kiyawa.