Senate Seeks States, FCT’s Involvement In Airlines Selection, Feeding Of Hajj Pilgrims  

The Senate has sought the involvement of states and the Federal Capital Territory in selecting airlines and feeding Hajj pilgrims.

This is sequel to the passage of an amendment bill on the establishment Act of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to pave the way for the involvement of States and the FCT in the selection of Airlines for Hajj operations. It scaled through the second reading.

The amendment bill also seeks the involvement of States’ Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards in feeding pilgrims in Madina and Masha’ir under the regulation of NAHCON.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets With Supreme Council Of Ogoni Traditional Rulers

Resolutions of the Senate followed the consideration of the Bill for an Act to Amend the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, 2006 to involve States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory in the selection of Airline Agencies for Hajj Operations to promote efficiency, accountability and for related matters, 2024 (SB. 344)

Senator Abbas Aminu Iya representing Adamawa Central who sponsored the bill, informed the Senate that NAHCON was established in 2006 to serve as a regulatory agency on Muslim pilgrims, overseeing activities of states, Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, FCT and Tour agents.

He, however, queried the practice which allows states Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to handle accommodation and feeding of their pilgrims in Mecca while NAHCON handles accommodation and feeding of all pilgrims in Madina and Masha’ir (Mina and Arafat), which he said creates many inconveniences to pilgrims and affects NAHCON ‘s ability for effective regulatory function.