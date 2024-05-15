VIDEO: Championship Was Very Hard, We Don’t Want To Go Down Again – Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says life was tough for him and his teammates in the just concluded English Championship.

Leicester was relegated to the Championship from the Premier League last season but has remarkably returned to the elite league after emerging champions in the lower league.

Speaking to journalists when he paid a courtesy visit Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, in his office on Wednesday, the Nigerian star said the Championship proved to be a hard league to play in.

He, however, said that he and his teammates would do everything possible to ensure that Leicester remain in the Premier League.

Watch the interview video below: