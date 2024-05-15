Wilfred Ndidi Pays Courtesy Visit To Sports Minister

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi paid a courtesy visit the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, in his office on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his manager, Yahaya Atom, and Mr. Yemi Idowu, Ndidi engaged in discussions with the Sports Minister on various matters pertaining to Nigerian football.

During the visit, Senator Enoh extended his congratulations to Ndidi on Leicester City’s promotion to the English Premier League, acknowledging the midfielder’s contributions to the team’s success.

He also took the opportunity to discuss the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, scheduled to commence early next month.

The minister emphasized the importance of preparation and urged Ndidi to play a pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ quest to secure their place in the World Cup.

He encouraged Ndidi to continue to exhibit the same level of dedication and skill that has made him a valuable asset to both club and country.

Also, Ndidi conveyed his appreciation to Senator Enoh, expressing gratitude for the minister’s undiluted support and commitment to the well-being of the Super Eagles team, particularly during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He commended Senator Enoh for the excellent care and assistance provided to the team throughout their campaign.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both Ndidi and Senator Enoh expressing optimism for the future of Nigerian football and pledging their continued support to the advancement of the sport in the country.