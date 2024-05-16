₦14m Debt: Portable Granted Bail After Passing Night In Police Cell 

The Lagos State Police Command has released popular street singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, after the artiste passed a night in police cell.

Portable was arrested on Tuesday in the Abule Egba area of Lagos for allegedly refusing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon vehicle he purchased from a car dealer.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner was reported to have bought the vehicle worth ₦27 million but paid only ₦13 million, with ₦14 million balance.

In a viral video, Portable was seen to have scaled a gate after policemen approached him with an arrest warrant to follow them. Another viral video, however, showed him being dragged, handcuffed and wheelbarrowed by about four policemen into a waiting vehicle.

In the ensuing melee, the voice of a lady, who identified herself as the car dealer, was heard in the background, spewing expletives and telling how Portable threatened her when she demanded that he discharge the debt.

Police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television, that the singer was granted bail on Wednesday after passing Tuesday night in police custody.

He said the singer and the car dealer are expected to return on a later date.

“He (Portable) has been released; he was granted bail on Wednesday to come back with the complainant later,” Hundeyin said, adding that “the outcome of that meeting will determine our next line of action.”

This is not the singer’s first ordeal with the police. In April 2023, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner was arrested by the police in Ogun State and arraigned on five counts bordering on alleged assault and stealing at the Ifo Magistrate Court, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Centre thereafter but released after meeting his bail conditions.