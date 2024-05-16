2024 Hajj: Kebbi Airlifts First Set Of Pilgrims

Pilgrims from Kebbi State who were scheduled for the first flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have left for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

According to a statement by the State Governor, Nasir Idris on his X handle on Wednesday, the exercise was inaugurated at the Sir Muhammadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

Idris wrote, “This momentous occasion is a testament to the uncommon commitment of our administration to the success of the 1445AH Hajj season, as recognised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“We are deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for their invaluable support in organising the 2024 Hajj. Their commitment to the success of religious pilgrimages underscores the spiritual and communal importance of this event.”

The governor appreciated NAHCON for selecting the state as the location for the inaugural flight.

He also recognised and commended the collective efforts put forth by his team, and various state governments involved in making the momentous occasion.

“Furthermore, we appreciate NAHCON for selecting Kebbi State for the inaugural flight and acknowledge the collective efforts of my team and various state governments. We are committed to providing world-class services to our pilgrims in the Holy Land,” he added

He urged the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and its leaders.

“I urge all pilgrims to utilize this golden opportunity for spiritual rebirth and to pray for our leaders, the nation, and themselves. Together, we will ensure the success of this Hajj season and uphold the high standards expected of us,” he added.