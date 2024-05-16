Former Oyo Motor Park Boss Auxiliary Paraded For Murder

Police authorities in Oyo State have paraded the former Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila Auxiliary, who was arrested the penultimate week.

Earlier, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Auxiliary at his residence in the Olodo area of Ibadan and handed him over to the Oyo State Police Command.

Parading the suspect on Thursday at the Command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebola Hamzat, said several dangerous weapons were allegedly recovered from his possession at one of the hotels of the suspect.

“Exhibits recovered in his possession at his Diamond Hotel residence around Alakia-Isebo Egbeda in Egbeda Local Government Area include: one AK-47 Riffle, 4 AK-47 magazines, 84 live AK-47 Ammunition, 19 pump action riffles, one Barreta Pistol, 7 Cut-to-size Gun, one English made Barrel Gun,” Hamzat said.

“Others are 724 live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, Seven Jack knives, 33 mobile phones, one Samsung Laptop, Charms, One Mazda Bus, One Toyota Sienna, Cash sum of N3,450,000.

“In furtherance of these, discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain with the help of technology, collaborative efforts with Sister Services and Community Policing, many locations were identified, traced and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services.

“Moving forward, the suspect would be charged to court for offences committed. While the command is thanking the public for providing credible information to curb crime, it has become imperative to affirm to the general public about our resolve to deal decisively with any criminally motivated individual or group who intends to flip the State retrogressively into the historical dark ages of the ‘Wild West.”