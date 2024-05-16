×

JUST IN: Tinubu Welcomes Senegal President Faye In State House

Faye, who was just sworn in as the President of the West African country in April, is in Abuja on an official visit.

By Lanre Lasisi
Updated May 16, 2024
Tinubu Welcomed Senegal President Faye In State House, Abuja on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

 

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal to the State House, Abuja.

More to follow…

