JUST IN: Tinubu Welcomes Senegal President Faye In State House

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal to the State House, Abuja.
Faye, who was just sworn in as the President of the West African country in April, is in Abuja on an official visit.
More to follow…
