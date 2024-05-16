Military Declares Halilu Buzu Wanted For Terrorism, Illegal Arms Supplies

The military has declared Halilu Buzu wanted for terrorist activities, illegal arms supplies, illegal mining, and cattle rustling.

Announcing this in Abuja at the bi-weekly media briefing of the Defence Media Operations, the Director of Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said Halilu Buzu, who is an indigene of Niger, resides in a forest in Zamfara State, and often escapes to the Niger Republic after striking in Nigeria.

General Buba, however, said the military is working with its counterparts from the Niger Republic, to ensure the arrest of the terrorist, who has a lot of boys working for him.

Buba also said the troops of the Nigerian Army succeeded in rescuing a total of 253 kidnapped victims in the last two weeks.

According to him, the feat was achieved by the Troops of Operations Y-Watch, the Troops of Nokia-Fighting Patrols, and the Troops of Operations Delta State.

While also announcing the killing of some insurgents, he said the fight against terrorism is one that “must be won.”

Speaking further, Buba also said that the troops neutralised 227 and arrested 529 terrorists. Eleven perpetrators of oil theft were also arrested in the weeks under review.

“We relentlessly target these categories of terrorists such that we will be able to take them out, and take them off battle field as soon as possible.

“Soon, the fate of such terrorists will be decided. It will be violent and it will be short, and will stop at nothing to take them off the battle field,” he said.