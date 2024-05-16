‘My Enemies Already Defeated’, Fubara Urges Calm Among Ijaw Youths

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked the youths in the Ijaw ethnic nationality not to be troubled by the political crisis in the state, declaring that his opponents have already been defeated.

Governor Fubara stated this on Thursday when the National President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Jonathan Lokpobiri led hundreds of members to the Government House gate in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of Boro Day.

The governor said those who anticipated sleepless nights for him on his first anniversary in office are the ones with both eyes open.

Governor Fubara, in paying tribute, to Isaac Boro, hailed him as a revered freedom fighter whose legacy epitomised the essence of freedom and liberation.

Fubara likened his actions in the face of the political crisis in Rivers State to the strong character displayed by the hero.

He said Major Isaac Boro genuinely stood for equity, justice, and fair play and pursued his course to ensure liberation for the Ijaw people and their clan, adding that every genuine Rivers man is a liberator.

The governor urged the Ijaw youths to embrace their roles as ambassadors of the region and to commemorate Boro Day in peace.

He promised to provide a conducive complex to serve as the Rivers State Secretariat of the Ijaw Youth Council, which forms part of the request made by the leaders of the pressure group.

Earlier, the President General of the IYC, Jonathan Lokpobiri, and the Chairman of the Eastern Zone, Tamuno Kpokpo, vowed to challenge anyone who troubles Fubara in Rivers State.