Rivers Queens Earn Comeback Win, Bendel Dynamos Record First Victory

Rivers Queens made a comeback from a first-half deficit to defeat experienced Imo Grasshoppers on day 3 of the ongoing Ardova Handball Premier League 2024 at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Rivers Queens who got promoted to the top-tier league after winning the National Division One title in the women’s category, came back from a 17-14 first-half loss to defeat Imo Grasshoppers 33-29 which is their first victory at the elite division.

In other results of the women’s category, Defender Babes edged out Plateau Peacocks with a 28-20 win while defending champion Safety Babes continued their winning streak as they defeated Seasider Babes of Lagos 33-23.

Rima Queens didn’t give COAS Babes a breathing space, as they defeated the Nigeria Army team 34-21 while Bendel Dynamos left it late to defeat rival Delta Queens 23-22.

In the Men category, the woes of Kano Pillars continued as they lost to defending champion Niger United 21-18 while Rima Strikers found it tough but somehow got a 33-32 over Correction Boys.

De Defenders earned a 36-28 victory over Adamawa Warriors while Seasider Boys of Lagos defeated Sunshine Kings 31-22.

RESULTS OF DAY 3 RESULTS

FEMALE

1) Imo Grasshoppers–Rivers Queens 29–33.

2) Defender Babes–Plateau Peacocks 28–20.

3) Seasider Babes–Safety Babes 23–33.

4) COAS Babes–Rima Queens 21–34.

5)Delta Queens–Bendel Dynamos 22–23.

MALE

1) Kano Pillars–Niger United 18–21.

2) Rima Strikers–Correction Boys 33–32.

3) Tojemarine Academy–Confluence Stars 10–0

4) De Defenders–Adamawa Warriors 36–28.

5) Sunshine Kings–Lagos Seasiders 22–31.

6) Benue Buffaloes–Safety Shooters 24–37.