Senate Approves Establishment Of North-West Development Commission

The Senate on Thursday passed the North West Development Commission bill to address the challenges facing the seven states in the geopolitical zone.

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Special Duties on the NWDC (Establishment).

The bill which scaled the third reading was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin, and 20 other lawmakers from the seven states in the North West geopolitical zone.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Shehu Kaka (representing Borno Central) who moved the motion for the presentation and consideration of the report, said the intent and purpose of the bill are well structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the North West geopolitical zone of the country.

He further added that the commission’s establishment would bring the Federal Government closer to the North Western states and meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Following the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), other geopolitical zones commenced lobbying for their commissions.

The NEDC was established following the devastation of the North East by Boko Haram insurgents.

Plans are also underway to establish the South East Development Commission.