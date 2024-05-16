Shettima To Chair Dialogue On Gains Of Tinubu’s One Year In Office

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, May 17, 2024, will chair a high-level dialogue on advancing the gains made within the first year of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The event is part of efforts by the Tinubu administration to leverage international cooperation in delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, disclosed this at a press conference held at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

He said the event will examine the work done by the administration in the past one year and the areas for consolidation.

Tinubu was sworn in as President on May 29, 2024 alongside Shettima as his deputy. The former Lagos governor and the ex-Borno governor ran a joint ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2023 presidential election, defeating close rivals like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).