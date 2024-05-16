Three Dead, Four Injured As Trailer Crashes Into Bus In Abia

Three people have lost their lives while five others sustained injury in a fatal motor accident along the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, near Lekwesi Umuchieze in Umueneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Abia, Maureen Chinaka, said two passengers died on the spot and one among the injured rushed to the hospital was confirmed dead, making the number of dead persons three.

She said an investigation into the incident revealed that at about 19:45 hrs, a Mac truck with registration number KGE 22, driven by Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo, a 35-year-old male from Obowo, Imo State, lost control while descending a slope at the aforementioned location and destroyed two military barricades which he wanted to use as wage to the truck.

“The driver eventually got to the third which was the police checkpoint at that location but collided with a stationary bus, resulting in the death of two passengers, and injuring five others,” she said.

“The injured victims were taken to Christ the King Hospital at Ngodo Isiochi. Sadly, one of the injured person’s identity yet unknown was confirmed dead.

“The accident scene has been visited, corpses deposited at the mortuary, admitted patients have been treated and discharged, the accident vehicle has been pulled out of the Ditch and the Driver in our custody. Normalcy has been restored to the area, but monitoring efforts continue as the investigation is ongoing.”