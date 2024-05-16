Tinubu Condoles With Sanwo-Olu Over Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the death of his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo.

Soyannwo, 55, was said to have died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Mourning the deceased on Thursday, the President described his death as deeply agonising.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Announces Death Of Deputy Chief Of Staff Soyannwo

“President Bola Tinubu extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement.

“The President condoles with Governor Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet over this excruciating loss, noting the unalloyed bond both the Governor and the deceased shared.

“The President urges the family of the beloved Deputy Chief of Staff to take solace in his legacy and assures them of his prayers and support in this moment of grief.”

Tinubu also prayed that God Almighty grants repose to the soul of the departed.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu broke the news of the death to cabinet members at the State Executive Council meeting.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the governor was quoted in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, as saying while breaking the news.

After a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased, Sanwo-Olu ended the meeting.

Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.