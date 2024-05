Gianni Infantino said FIFA would hold an extraordinary session of its ruling council before July 20 to review the legal analysis and decide how to proceed.

Israel’s football association (IFA) on Friday called Palestinian demands that it be suspended from FIFA a “cynical attempt” to “harm Israeli football”.

“The proposal submitted by the PFA has nothing to do with the IFA and its activity,” IFA chief Shino Moshe Zuares told a FIFA meeting in Bangkok amid the war in Gaza.