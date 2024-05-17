Lagos Court Convicts Founder Of MedContour, Gives Option Of ₦100, 000 Fine

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted and sentenced, a plastic surgeon and founder of MedContour Services Ltd., Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju to one-year imprisonment, for failing to appear before the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in relation to an investigation in relation to a failed plastic surgery that resulted in the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo in 2020.

Justice Mohammed Liman found her guilty and sentenced her to a one-year jail term. However, she was given the option of paying a ₦100,000, in lieu of the jail term.

While reacting to the judgement, a former Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera said he was proud of the development.

“Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow,” he wrote on his X handle.

“Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted on all 5 counts charged by FCCPC. The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services.”