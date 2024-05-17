‘Misunderstanding’ Over Traffic Led To Arrest, Says Scheffler

Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler said Friday a “big misunderstanding” led to his arrest after he allegedly tried to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla as police dealt with a separate accident.

“I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said.

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

AFP