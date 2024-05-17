×

‘Misunderstanding’ Over Traffic Led To Arrest, Says Scheffler

Scheffler was detained by a Louisville Metro police officer when he drove on curbing to try and get around an accident to get into the golf course.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated May 17, 2024
Scottie Scheffler of the United States arrives at the course after being detained by police before the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. AFP

 

Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler said Friday a “big misunderstanding” led to his arrest after he allegedly tried to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla as police dealt with a separate accident.

“I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said.

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

