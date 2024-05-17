No Fire Incident At Our Depot, NNPCL Clarifies

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) says there was no fire incident at their deport but a nearby one.

Earlier, the Lagos State Fire Service had said there was a fire incident at an NNPCL terminal in the Apapa area of Lagos.

But the firm’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi Soneye said the fire incident was at another depot.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd (Honeywell Depot), and not an NNPC Retail Ltd.’s facility as circulated by early responders,” Soneye said.

“The fire, which has since been extinguished, was as a result of petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.

“Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd and other depots in the area have resumed loading activities. NNPC assures that the incident will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country.”