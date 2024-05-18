Man City’s Foden Wins Premier League Player Of The Season

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Season.

Saturday’s announcement meant the 23-year-old England midfielder completed an awards double after being voted Footballer of the Year by the English Football Writers’ Association earlier this month.

Foden has scored a career-best 17 Premier League goals so far this season ahead of champions City’s final league game of the campaign.

“To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of,” said Foden. “The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.”

City will secure a record fourth successive English title if they win at home to West Ham on Sunday.

“Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season,” Foden added.

“I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my team-mates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”

AFP