Over twenty hours after a one-storey building located in the popular new market area of Minna collapsed, manual evaluation has continued but no one died in the incident.

In a Saturday statement, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba’arah life-dictating gadgets from the agency confirmed there is nobody still trapped in the collapsed building.

The General Manager Niger State Urban Development Board Bako Ismail told Channels Television that the board is granting the owner of the building 24 hours to evacuate the property before they begin demolition of the collapsed structure.

Sources who spoke to Channels Television said the property is owned by a highly placed individual who was able to secure the 24-hour waiver. At 2:30 pm Channels Television sighted labourers removing bottled drinks from the building.

Security personnel were stationed at the scene of the incident to avert looting.