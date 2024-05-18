VIDEO: We Have Done Better Than Those Who Stayed Eight Years – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara believes his administration has recorded giant strides in infrastructure since its inception about a year ago.

Fubara made the remark on Saturday in Ngo Town at the inauguration of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road project, Andoni Local Government Area.

While he did not mention any past administration, Fubara said since coming on board, his government has done well in the execution of projects, promising to do more for residents of the oil-rich state.

To the glory of God, we made history by commissioning the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road. Advertisement The commissioning marks the end of a 24-year journey of constructing a road that connects three local government areas hitherto separated by water and a difficult… pic.twitter.com/NdsFhqYPkn — Siminalayi Fubara (@SimFubaraKSC) May 18, 2024

“Like I said the other day, we just started. We started about three or four months ago but I am very happy that if we have to assess ourselves within that three months, we have done better than people who stayed for eight years,” the governor said. “I stand to be challenged.”

Watch the video below: