Iran’s Cabinet Holds Emergency Session, Supreme Leader Prays For Raisi’s Return

Iran’s Cabinet held an emergency session on Sunday to deal with the aftermath of a helicopter crash in northwest of the country that involved President Ebrahim Raisi and senior members of his government, reported the IRNA news agency.

Vice President Mohammad Mokhber chaired the session aimed at mobilising all potential and capacities of the government to find the helicopter of Raisi and his entourage in northern regions of Iran’s East Azarbaijan province.

Mokhber ordered Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and deputy president for executive affairs Mohsen Mansouri to travel to the region where the copter is believed to have been crashed to supervise search and rescue operations in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan Republic, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region.

Dozens of teams have been dispatched to the region to locate the crash site. The search operation is still underway, but officials say bad weather conditions are hampering the efforts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has prayed for Raisi’s return.

Ayatollah Khamenei reacted to the news of the helicopter crash on Sunday in a meeting with families of the staff and commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

While expressing sadness about the worrisome incident for the president and his entourage, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the Almighty God would return the president and his colleagues to the arms of the nation.

The leader said, however, that the Iranian people should stay calm and be confident that the incident would not impact the country’s routine operations.

“The Iranian nation shouldn’t be worried. There will be no disruption to the operations of the country,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

Location Of President’s Helicopter Still Unknown

The exact location of the helicopter carrying Raisi is still unknown as search and rescue teams are braving adverse weather conditions and challenging terrain to locate the site, according to a report.

“The weather is extremely foggy, which is making the rescue efforts very difficult. The exact location of the President’s helicopter is still unknown,” an IRIB News correspondent reported from the area where it is believed that the incident has occured.

“New rescue teams and some mountaineers have joined the search and rescue operation.”

The reporter added, “The weather is bitterly cold; due to the poor weather conditions, air search and helicopter flights are not possible, and the rescue is being carried out on the ground.”

The search and rescue teams have reached the location where it was suspected that the President’s helicopter had been forced to make emergency landing, but heavy rain and mud are making it difficult for vehicles and personnel to traverse, the reporter said.

The search area is in the highlands and it is not possible to access the location by vehicle, so the rescue workers are forced to move on foot, slowing the pace of the rescue and relief operation, he added.

The incident happened on Sunday in Dizmar forest between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azerbaijan province as the president was returning from an event to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The rescue teams are facing significant challenges due to the heavy fog in the remote mountainous region.