Otti Condoles With Army Over Killing Of Soldier In Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commiserated with the Nigerian Army over an attack that occurred at the Milverton area of Aba, on Friday evening, involving men of the Nigeria Army and some criminal elements.

The attack on the Army outpost which reportedly caused panic as motorists and passengers scampered to safety occurred at the Milverton area of Aba, on Friday evening.

The incident, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba, left a soldier dead and another wounded, and currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Dr Alex Otti while reacting to the incident in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko commended the officers and men of the force for exercising restraint in the face of this unprovoked attack.

He specifically thanked the Commander 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier General O.O. Diya, for his prompt intervention and for ensuring that peace continues to prevail in the city of Aba.

Governor Otti called on the general public to remain calm and advises residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear and to cooperate with relevant security agencies by providing them with useful information as they work to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

See the governor’s full statement below: