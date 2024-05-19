Police Kill Two Bandits In Kaduna, Recover Arms

Operatives of the mobile police team recently deployed to Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun have killed two bandits in the general area.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the police operatives on Friday responded to distress calls of an attack on farmers by bandits at the outskirts of Kuriga village.

On arrival, the security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce firefight, during which two of the criminals were neutralised.

The police operatives also recovered two AK-47 rifles and 17 rounds of ammunition from the scene from the bandits in the course of a gun duel.

Receiving the report, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, commended the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, as well as his officers and men, for their swift response and the successful intervention which led to two bandits neutralized.

The governor urged the personnel and other security forces in the general area to sustain the pursuit of the criminal elements and ensure their total dislodgement.