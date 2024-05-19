Police, Soldiers Take Over Banex Plaza After Clash In Abuja

Soldiers and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have taken over the popular Banex plaza in the Wuse area of the nation’s capital following a free-for-all involving traders and soldiers.

A trader, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident, explaining that the fight ensued at the area after three soldiers met a trader over a phone issue.

The involved parties appeared to have disagreed over the phone matter, further escalating the situation.

The trader, whose shop is located at the Old Banex complex, said that the phone dealers gang up and overpowered the unidentified soldiers and a civilian.

Police Call For Calm

Worried by the situation, the FCT Police Command called for calm, urging residents of the nation’s capital to go about their legitimate duties.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, made the call in a statement issued by the FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, hours after the clash.

Adeh, a superintendent of Police, said security operatives comprising the police and troops were deployed to restore law and order.

“Following a reported unrest at Bannex Plaza today being May 18, 2024 at about 01:30 PM, involving some occupants of the plaza, customers and some soldiers, operatives of the FCT police command, swiftly mobilized to scene, assessed situation and restored order.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Suleiman Ahmed who had earlier gotten a phone from one Suleiman Ibrahim, a shop owner at New Bannex, went with four soldiers to persuade the seller for replacement upon discovery that the phone is faulty, which met the resistance of the shop owner. This action resulted in a confrontation and squabble with the military personnel. This development led some irate mobs to attack the military personnel which led to an uproar in the environ.

“All parties were invited for questioning, the military personnel have been handed over to their organization for necessary action to be taken,” Adeh said.