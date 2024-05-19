Tenure Expiration: Soludo Asks Transition Committee Chairmen To Hand Over

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has asked all transition committee chairmen across the 21 local government areas of the state to hand over to the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), in your respective Local Government Councils.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Collins Nwabunwanne, disclosed this in a letter titled ‘Expiration of tenure and handover to Heads of Local Government Administrations (HLGAs),’ dated May 17, 2024.

“Following the expiration of your tenure as Transition Committee Chairman, you are hereby directed to handover the affairs of your Local Government Council to the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), in your respective Local Government Councils,” the letter read.

According to the statement, the governor’s order takes effect from Monday, May 20, 2024.

“This directive takes effect from Monday, 20th day of May, 2024. Thank you for your service to the state. All replies are to be addressed to the Honourable Commissioner.”

Anambra State has not held local government polls recently.

The last time the exercise was held was 10 years ago towards the end of former governor Peter Obi’s administration in 2014.