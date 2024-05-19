Tinubu Appoints InfraCorp As Lead Developer Of Nigeria’s Green Industrial Zone

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) as the lead arranger and developer of Evergreen City, Nigeria’s Green Industrial Zone.

This appointment, according to presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, is in line with the President’s commitment to ensure industrial development that meets the demands of the present and the future of the country.

The corporation, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, will among other things, be responsible for the selection of partners and consultants to undertake critical development activities and raising private funding for the development of the city and constituent projects.

The President has also approved the establishment of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, the supervisory technical working group, to oversee the pioneering endeavour.

The committee is to be chaired by the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, Ajuri Ngelale.

The President charged the team to drive this critical project with the clear objective of making Nigeria the leading manufacturing hub in Africa for renewable energy technologies, green solutions, and climate-adaptation technologies.