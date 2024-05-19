×

Tojemarine Academy Sustain Winning Streak In Ardova Handball League

The Lagos-based team showed why they are leading the men's category league as they defeated Sunshine Kings 30-20.

By Dumnodi Okonta
Updated May 19, 2024
Twitter
Tojemarine Academy in action during the Ardova Handball Premier League.

 

Tojemarine Academy continued in their great form in the season as they extended their winning streak with a victory at the Ardova Handball Premier League 2024.

The Lagos-based team showed why they are leading the men’s category league as they defeated Sunshine Kings 30-20.

Other matches in the men category saw the defending champion defeat Correction Boys 31-24 while Rima Strikers earned a a 27-25 victory over Seasider Boys of Lagos.

Former champion Kano Pillars’ newfound form saw them defeat Adamawa Warriors 30-22.

READ ALSO: Usyk In Tears For Late Father After Historic Heavyweight Win

Meanwhile, the Handball Federation of Nigeria will hold an Anti-Doping Workshop for all participating teams.

According to the federation’s general secretary, Umar Lambu, the seminar is expected to update the clubs on the latest anti-doping rules.

 

 

RESULTS OF MATCHES

1) Safety Shooters–Confluence Stars 10–00

2) D:Defenders–Benue Buffaloes  22–17.

3) Sunshine Kings–Tojemarine Academy  20–30.

4) Correction Boys–Niger United  24–31.

5) Rima Strikers–Lagos Seasiders  27–25.

6) Adamawa Warriors–Kano Pillars 22–30

 

More Stories