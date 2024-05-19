Tojemarine Academy Sustain Winning Streak In Ardova Handball League

Tojemarine Academy continued in their great form in the season as they extended their winning streak with a victory at the Ardova Handball Premier League 2024.
The Lagos-based team showed why they are leading the men’s category league as they defeated Sunshine Kings 30-20.
Other matches in the men category saw the defending champion defeat Correction Boys 31-24 while Rima Strikers earned a a 27-25 victory over Seasider Boys of Lagos.
Former champion Kano Pillars’ newfound form saw them defeat Adamawa Warriors 30-22.
Meanwhile, the Handball Federation of Nigeria will hold an Anti-Doping Workshop for all participating teams.
According to the federation’s general secretary, Umar Lambu, the seminar is expected to update the clubs on the latest anti-doping rules.
RESULTS OF MATCHES
1) Safety Shooters–Confluence Stars 10–00
2) D:Defenders–Benue Buffaloes 22–17.
3) Sunshine Kings–Tojemarine Academy 20–30.
4) Correction Boys–Niger United 24–31.
5) Rima Strikers–Lagos Seasiders 27–25.
6) Adamawa Warriors–Kano Pillars 22–30