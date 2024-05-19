Winning Feeling Never Gets Old For Man City ‘Sniper’ Foden

Phil Foden said winning will never get boring after the England international’s first-half double fired Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over West Ham and an unprecedented fourth-consecutive Premier League title.

At just 23, Foden has been a part of six City title triumphs over the past seven years.

“I never get bored of it, you want this feeling every time,” Foden told Sky Sports.

“When you win something there is no better feeling. I want to keep winning as much as I can.”

City’s latest record-breaking feat during Pep Guardiola’s reign has propelled them into the debate over who is the greatest English club side of all time.

“I think to win the Premier League four times, no team has ever done it before, so to do it means we are up there,” added Foden.

“It is so hard to put into words what we’ve done today…we have put ourselves into the history books.

“You see what it means to the fans and to us players working all year for this moment. A special moment to share it with the fans.”

Foden settled any City nerves after just 79 seconds with a blistering strike into the top corner.

He then added a second to take his tally for the season to 27 — by a distance his best-ever goalscoring campaign.

Both goals were marked by his now trademark sniper celebration.

“The sniper (celebration) is here to stay definitely,” said Foden.

City were pushed all the way by an Arsenal side aiming for their first title in 20 years.

However, Guardiola’s men reeled off nine consecutive wins to finish the season and hold off the Gunners by two points.

“Not just me but all the lads have played in important games over the years and have got through this situation a few times as well so it certainly helps with the nerves,” said Foden.

“I thought today we just looked confident and played our football. In the end, it paid off.”