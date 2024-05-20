Another Two Beheaded In Ebonyi Community Attack

Less than 24 hours after two persons were killed and seven others abducted at Ikachi village, two more persons have been reportedly killed in another attack at Igede village in the Akparata area of Effium community located in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The two persons were beheaded and houses razed during the attack on Monday morning, as the whereabouts of a 10-year-old boy was still unknown.

A spokesperson for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He noted that the military and mobile policemen have been stationed in the community to protect the people and to forestall any reprisal.