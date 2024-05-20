×

Another Two Beheaded In Ebonyi Community Attack

The two persons were beheaded and houses razed during the attack on Monday morning, as the whereabouts of a 10-year-old boy was still unknown.

By McJoe Ndukwe
Updated May 20, 2024
Twitter
In this file photo, the crest of the Nigeria Police Force is seen on a police officer’s uniform. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

 

Less than 24 hours after two persons were killed and seven others abducted at Ikachi village, two more persons have been reportedly killed in another attack at Igede village in the Akparata area of Effium community located in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The two persons were beheaded and houses razed during the attack on Monday morning, as the whereabouts of a 10-year-old boy was still unknown.

A spokesperson for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He noted that the military and mobile policemen have been stationed in the community to protect the people and to forestall any reprisal.

More Stories