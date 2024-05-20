‘Bring Husband To Daddy,’ Ooni Tells Daughter As She Clocks 30

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has eulogised his daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, on her 30th birthday but reminded her to “bring a husband to daddy”.

The Ooni who took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his daughter prayed God continue to be with her in all her endeavours.

Recalling his words to her in decades, he said when she was 10 years old, he advised her about school and her future.

READ ALSO: Spotify Sued Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

At 20, he urged her to understand the values of morals and well-being. And now that she’s 30, she should “bring husband to daddy”.

He wrote: “Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavors. Amen!

“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

“I talked 10 to you and I got your subtle independence behaviour in return, I talked 20 to you and still got your near obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy o…

“With love from the throne of Oduduwa.”