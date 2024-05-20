Iran Declares Five Days Of Mourning After President Raisi’s Death

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Monday five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash.

“I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran,” said Khamenei in an official statement a day after the death of Raisi and other officials in the crash in East Azerbaijan province.

READ ALSO: Iran Vice President To Assume Interim Duties After Raisi’s Death

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning after Raisi’s death.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” Shehbaz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” he added.

“The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.”

The Pakistani leader hosted Raisi in Islamabad for a three-day visit in April in a bid to mend ties between the neighbours after they traded deadly strikes earlier this year.

AFP