NAF Donates Classrooms To Zamfara Government

The Nigerian Air Force has donated four blocks of classrooms, furnished and equipped, to the Zamfara State Government as its contribution to empowering young people, and taking them away from negative vices.

Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Enebong Effiom, handed over the buildings at Sabon-gari Kaura Namoda on behalf of the Chief of Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, as part of an activity marking the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

While speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Commander 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Gusau, Group Captain Mohammed Aliyu, said the idea behind donating classrooms, was part of the Nigerian Air Force’s efforts to empower the youth, and take them away from indulging in bad social vices that are inimical to peace and societal development.

On his part, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Zamfara State, Wadatau Madawaki, pledged to provide an additional block of classrooms and instructional materials to the school for teachers and students, to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, who received the four blocks of classrooms at Namoda Secondary School Sabon Gari Kaura, thanked the force for the project, commending them for contributing to protecting Zamfara State and the country from terrorists.