NAFDAC Alerts Public Of Europe’s Recall Of ‘Caro White’ From Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has issued a public notification regarding the recall of Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion by the European Union (EU) Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX).

A statement on NAFDAC’s website, ‘Public Alert No. 15/2023 – Alert on the Recall of Ivorian Made Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion’, obtained by Channels Television, said the product failed to comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation due to its high concentration of Kojic Acid, which surpasses the allowable maximum concentration of one per cent.

The conclusion was drawn by the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS).

The presence of a high concentration of Kojic Acid raises concerns regarding potential endocrine-disrupting properties associated with its usage.

Product details

While the product is not listed in the NAFDAC database, the body advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance regarding the product.

“The product authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Members of the public in possession of the product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office,” the statement read in part.

Healthcare professionals and consumers were also encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office.

On the 7th of July 2023, following an analysis, five of the United Kingdom stores discovered that Caro White Intensive Care Lightening Beauty Cream, sold via eBay, posed a serious chemical risk to consumers.

The cream was found to contain 422mg/kg (0.042% w/w) clobetasol propionate, a substance prohibited in cosmetic products.

Additionally, hydroquinone, another prohibited ingredient, was found in the product, which was not listed on the box. The product also lacked proper labelling and markings. The hazardous discovery prompted corrective action, leading eBay to promptly remove the listing from its online marketplace. Owners of the products were also strongly advised to discontinue its usage immediately. The details of the recalled brand in the UK include:



Product Description: The product was comprised of a card box containing a tube of orange cream. The box was marked with the following details: Caro white, Lightening Beauty Cream, With carrot oil, 30ml, Dream Cosmetics, 23 BP 4757, Abidjan 23, CI. The tube also bore the same markings.