Two Killed, Seven Abducted In Ebonyi Community Attack

Two persons have been killed in an attack at Ikachi village in the Akparata area of Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Seven others were abducted in the incident.

The spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command Joshua Ukandu told Channels Television on Monday that the attack happened the previous day.

He also said properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the attackers.

“We are aware of the attack, two persons were killed and seven others kidnapped. The command is on top of the situation,” Ukandu said. “We are working with other security agencies to ensure that peace returns to the area.”

Police authorities in the state have also launched an investigation into the matter, the spokesman said, assuring that officers and men of the command are committed to protecting lives and properties.

Ezza Effium and Effium communities have been in a conflict since January 2021.

The Ebonyi State Government has in the wake of the crisis made moves to restore peace to the war-torn area.