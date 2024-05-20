Two Killed, Seven Kidnapped In Ebonyi Community Attack

Two persons have been confirmed killed in an attack at Ikachi village in the Akparata area of Effium in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A spokesperson for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack to Channels Television on Monday.

The police spokesperson said that two persons were killed and seven others abducted during the attack which happened on Sunday, adding that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the attackers.

“We are aware of the attack, two persons were killed and seven others kidnapped. The command is on top of the situation.

“We are working with other security agencies to ensure that peace returns to the area,” Ukandu stated.

Ezza Effium and Effium communities have been in a communal war since January 2021 and the state government is doing everything possible to restore peace in the war torn area.