Abducted Child, 11 Market Women Rescued In Kwara

A two-year-old child was among the 12 persons rescued from kidnappers’ den by the combined team of security men in Kwara State on Monday.

Eleven market women, who went to trade at Oke-Ode Market in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State last Wednesday, were waylaid and abducted around Oyi Bridge in Yaaru-Olayinka village by some kidnappers.

The traders, according to sources, were from Offa, Yaaru in Kwara State and Ikirun in Osun State.

A spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, on Tuesday, said that 12 persons including a two-year-old child were rescued by the security team.

Ejire-Adeyemi said, “All the victims have been rescued and released to their families.

“Some of those that were injured during the rescue operation were taken to the General hospital, Share, Ifelodun Local Government and have been discharged after the treatment.”

Also, the Coordinator of Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Olaitan Oyin-Zubair commended the joint security team for their efforts in rescuing all the people abducted.

“The rescue team of Hunters/ Vigilante and Anti- Kidnapping Squad of the Police Force never rested in combing the forests till the last batch of the abductees regained their freedom on Monday.”

He disclosed that no ransom was offered for any of the abductees despite persistent daily demands from the kidnappers.